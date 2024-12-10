Danfoss' Leichtfried Elected to NEMA Board

Danfoss Drives’ Hannes Leichtfried has been elected to serve on the National Electrical Manufacturers Association’s (NEMA) Board of Governors.

NEMA announced the election of three new board members and three new officers on November 13, following its 2024 Annual Meeting. Leichtfried, an industry veteran and current vice president of sales and marketing for Danfoss Drives in North America, brings nearly 30 years of experience in electrification to the position. He will serve a three-year term alongside executives from companies such as Cisco Systems, Siemens, Schneider Electric and Rockwell Automation.

“I am honored to join the NEMA Board of Governors and look forward to working with my colleagues to help advance electrical manufacturing,” said Leichtfried. “As industries move closer to electrification in order to achieve our climate goals, it is vital that Danfoss and other manufacturers work together to advocate for a safe and efficient transition.”