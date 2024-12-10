Marine Link
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Danfoss' Leichtfried Elected to NEMA Board

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 10, 2024

Hannes Leichtfried, vice president of sales and marketing for Danfoss Drives in North America, has been elected to serve on the National Electrical Manufacturers Association’s (NEMA) Board of Governors.

Hannes Leichtfried, vice president of sales and marketing for Danfoss Drives in North America, has been elected to serve on the National Electrical Manufacturers Association’s (NEMA) Board of Governors.

Danfoss Drives’ Hannes Leichtfried has been elected to serve on the National Electrical Manufacturers Association’s (NEMA) Board of Governors.

NEMA announced the election of three new board members and three new officers on November 13, following its 2024 Annual Meeting. Leichtfried, an industry veteran and current vice president of sales and marketing for Danfoss Drives in North America, brings nearly 30 years of experience in electrification to the position. He will serve a three-year term alongside executives from companies such as Cisco Systems, Siemens, Schneider Electric and Rockwell Automation.

“I am honored to join the NEMA Board of Governors and look forward to working with my colleagues to help advance electrical manufacturing,” said Leichtfried. “As industries move closer to electrification in order to achieve our climate goals, it is vital that Danfoss and other manufacturers work together to advocate for a safe and efficient transition.”

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

WASHINGTON WATCH

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week