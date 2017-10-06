Ernst Russ Acquires Ships Financed by ABN AMRO
The Ernst Russ Group has successfully completed another transaction and acquired two container ships with capacities of 2,450 TEU and 2,785 TEU and an average age of just under 12 years.
