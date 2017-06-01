ChartCo Acquires Marine Position

Related News

Samsung Heavy Bags Order for 2 LNG Carriers

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has won a $100 million order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for Korea Line…

Polarcus Amani Delivered to Sovcomflot

A 5.5 year bareboat charter agreement between Polarcus Limited Norwegian subsidiary Polarcus Amani AS and SCF GEO AS (Sovcomflot) has been signed…

USS Gerald R. Ford Delivered

The U.S. Navy has accepted delivery of its newest warship, a state-of-the-art aircraft carrier to be named in honor of the…

IBIA Backs ICS, IMO Proposals on CO2 Emissions

Pressure is growing on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to deliver specific commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Italian Submarine Romeo Romei Delivered

The submarine Romeo Romei was delivered at Fincantieri’s shipyard of Muggiano, La Spezia. It is the last of the four U212A…

Polarcus Fleet Booked through Q3

Polarcus Limited said it has received a letter of award for a broadband 3D marine seismic project in Asia Pacific. With this contract…

Future of the Fjords: New Zero Emission Passenger Vessel

The Fjords DA has confirmed that is building a sister ship to the diesel-electric plug-in hybrid Vision of the Fjords, launched in 2016.

Kraken Robotik Imaging System for AWI

Kraken Sonar Inc. subsidiary Kraken Robotik GmbH in Bremen, Germany has been awarded a contract to design and build a 6,000m rated 3D laser/optical imaging system for the Alfred Wegener Institute…