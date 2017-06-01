ChartCo Acquires Marine Position

ChartCo, a global supplier of maritime digital data and compliance services, has announced its acquisition of the Swedish environmental shipping technology expert business Marine Position. The transaction extends ChartCo's core product strategy of providing a centralized digital platform on board vessels which is linked to key shoreside activities.
Marine Position AB is a global specialist provider of maritime environmental regulations and compliance covering international, national and local requirements. ChartCo and Marine Position have enjoyed a year-long partnership, supplying the EnviroManager technology to several major fleets including NYK, Northern Marine, Mideast, Bernhard Schulte, V.Ships, KGJS and DS Norden. The Swedish office of Marine Position will be expanded and all employees will continue to be involved with the business under its new ownership.
Following this latest acquisition, ChartCo now provides digital data products and services to over 13,500 vessels worldwide. ChartCo’s content portfolio has been extended both organically and through other acquisitions, namely Regs4ships (digital maritime regulations) and Docmap (HSEQ solutions). Marine Position AB adds an industry-leading environmental monitoring, compliance and reporting system, making the ChartCo offering the most comprehensive on the market.