ChartCo Acquires Marine Position

ChartCo, a global supplier of maritime digital data and compliance services, has announced its acquisition of the Swedish environmental shipping technology expert business Marine Position. The transaction extends ChartCo's core product strategy of providing a centralized digital platform on board vessels which is linked to key shoreside activities.

Marine Position AB is a global specialist provider of maritime environmental regulations and compliance covering international, national and local requirements. ChartCo and Marine Position have enjoyed a year-long partnership, supplying the EnviroManager technology to several major fleets including NYK , Northern Marine, Mideast, Bernhard Schulte, V.Ships, KGJS and DS Norden . The Swedish office of Marine Position will be expanded and all employees will continue to be involved with the business under its new ownership.