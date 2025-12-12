Jumbo Scoops Two Offshore Wind Contracts

Jumbo Offshore has signed two contracts for the Transport and Installation (T&I) of Transition Pieces (TPs) for an upcoming offshore wind farm development.

Jumbo Offshore will install the TPs using one of its two DP2 heavy-lift vessels during the project campaigns.

In addition to T&I, the awarded scope includes full management and operation of the marshalling yard.

This includes responsibility for receiving the TPs from the transport vessel at the quayside, transferring them to the storage area, preparing them for installation, and returning them to the quay for loading onto the installation vessel.

Jumbo Offshore did not disclose any additional details about the contract or the project.

“We are proud to sign these contracts. Jumbo Offshore has been steadily building its position as a contractor in the foundation installation market. TP installation lies at the core of our expertise, supported by our in-house project management and engineering capabilities, as well as a fleet of efficient installation vessels,” said Milad Sheikhi, Head of Sales and Business Acquisition at Jumbo Offshore.