MPC Acquires Two Vessels

Agreement Between GTT and DSEC

GTT and Korean naval engineering company DSEC have signed a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of GTT membrane containment systems.

CJ Logistics to Merge with Affiliate

CJ Logistics Corp. (CJL), South Korea’s largest parcel delivery service company under food and entertainment conglomerate CJ Group…

Christophe de Margerie Moves 1st Yamal LNG Cargo

On 8 December 2017, the icebreaking LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie completed her first loading at the Port of Sabetta…

Pacific Centre Launches on Low-Carbon Shipping Mission

The Pacific region has celebrated the launch of a centre of excellence for low-carbon shipping technology, which joins centres in Africa…

Africa Maritime Cooperation Centre Launched

Africa has launched its maritime technology cooperation centre as part of an ambitious International Maritime Organization…

South Korea 'Fired 249 Warning Shots' to Fend off Chinese Fishing Boats

South Korea’s coast guard said it fired 249 warning shots over a group of Chinese fishing boats “swarming around” one of…

IMO Assembly Adopts Vision, Strategic Directions

The IMO Assembly met for its 30th session at International Maritime Organization (IMO) Headquarters in London, United Kingdom…

Canadian Coast Guard Expands Mapping Capability

Kongsberg Maritime said the Canadian Coast Guard has chosen its high resolution EM 712 multibeam echo sounders for the medium…

Professionalism on Display in Australian Fleet Divisions

With great fanfare, more than 1,500 officers and sailors have lined the decks of HMAS Canberra in the Australian Fleet’s 2017 Ceremonial Divisions.

Algoma Adds Algoma Innovator

Algoma Central Corporation, a leading provider of marine transportation services, today announced that it has taken ownership…

Forties Pipeline Outage Benefits U.S. Exporters

The shutdown of Britain's largest crude oil pipeline is an early Christmas gift to U.S. exporters shipping to Asia, and a…