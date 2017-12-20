Marine Link
MPC Acquires Two Vessels

December 20, 2017

Image: MPC Container Ships AS

 Oslo-based boxship owner MPC Container Ships has agreed two more secondhand purchases.

 
"MPC Container Ships ASis pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements to acquire “Annika” and “Antigoni”, two 987 and 1,049 TEU vessels built in 2008 at Daesun Shipbuilding, South Korea," said a press statement from the company.
 
The total purchase price for the two vessels is USD 16.1m. 
 
Physical takeover of the vessels is expected to take place in January 2018, lifting the fleet of the Company to 41 vessels.
 
Ten days ago, MPC entered into agreements to acquire “Vilana” (tbn “AS Cleopatra”), “Cap Pasado” (tbn “AS Christiania”) and “Cap Blanche” (tbn “AS Carlotta”), three 2,742 TEU vessels built in 2006 at Aker MTW Werft, Germany. The total purchase price for the three vessels is USD 31.9m.
 
