Ocean Yield Acquires Four VLCC
Ocean Yield has announced that 100% owned subsidiaries of the Company have agreed to acquire four VLCC crude tankers with 15-year bareboat charters to companies owned and guaranteed by Okeanis Marine Holdings.
