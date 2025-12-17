bound4blue eSAILs Installed on Amasus Cargo Vessel

bound4blue and Amasus Shipping have completed the installation of a 22-meter eSAIL on the general cargo vessel Fluvius Tavy at Astander Shipyard in Santander, Spain. The project marks the companies’ second installation, reinforcing both the scalability of suction sail technology and the growing confidence of shipowners in wind propulsion as a mainstream decarbonization solution.

The latest adoption of bound4blue’s autonomous suction sails follows a previous installation on board Amasus’ Eems Traveller, where two 17-meter eSAILs became the first of their kind to be fitted on a general cargo vessel. Since then, the DNV Type Approved technology has also been retrofitted to vessels operated by other forward-thinking owners such as Odfjell, Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Eastern Pacific Shipping, with fuel and emissions savings already proven and independently validated in operation.

The retrofit was completed in a single visit to Astander, with all preparatory and installation work carried out within the vessel’s scheduled maintenance period. Structural and electrical adaptations were made to the deck to accommodate the sail’s foundations, after which the fully pre-commissioned unit, manufactured in Spain by Haizea-Tecnoaranda, was lifted into place in a streamlined, plug-and-play process.

bound4blue’s autonomous eSAILs work by drawing air across an aerodynamically optimized surface to generate lift up to seven times greater than conventional rigid sails of a comparable size. The fully autonomous technology can be easily tailored for individual vessel configurations and a broad range of segments, including tankers, bulk carriers, Ro-Ros, cruise vessels, ferries, and gas carriers, amongst others. Alongside Amasus, other leading shipowners such as Eastern Pacific Shipping, Odfjell and Louis Dreyfus Company, have recently completed installations.