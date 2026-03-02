ACUA Ocean Unveils FleetMind Integrated Platform Monitoring System for Autonomous Vessels

ACUA Ocean has announced the launch of FleetMind, an integrated platform monitoring system for autonomous vessels, filling a gap in the medium and large unmanned surface vehicle (USV) management capability.

While existing autonomy software solutions focus on command and control, navigation and collision avoidance, end users are consolidating the number of systems being deployed. This necessitates a modular approach to the C2 software integration layer, allowing focus to be spent on reducing the operating burden of vessel management and maintenance. ACUA’s FleetMind solution provides vessel operators with hardware/software interface needed to enable high-level software to control the vessel while also providing intelligent platform engineering.

While many existing USV designs are optimized as lightweight, mission-specific craft, the next generation of larger work-boat and ship-based autonomous platforms demands a different architectural approach. For these high-endurance assets, the complexity of the onboard engineering systems—propulsion, power management, and structural health—is as critical to mission success as the navigation and C2 software. FleetMind addresses this by prioritizing the "engineering stack" alongside traditional autonomy.

FleetMind delivers scalable modular data aggregation of vessel systems (NMEA, PLCs, Sensors, Networks, etc.) into data lakes, enabling insights into vessel performance, maintenance and characteristics. This capability is being developed to include vessel simulation and virtual test environments.

First deployed onboard ACUA Ocean’s USV Pioneer in Q2 2025, FleetMind has since completed over 7,000 hours of on water operations, collecting over 25 billion datapoints, providing sub second insights to over 13,000 series during its first six months of at sea operations.

Vessel data optimization enables real time “stateful tracking” that powers predictive maintenance and smarter automatic management, connecting vessel systems and performance data to the wider business requirements.

Insights gathered from FleetMind will increasingly enable future multi-vessel integration for a single view of fleet or swarm engineering management via the Remote Operations Centre. This user centric design approach reduces operator cost and complexity, while enhancing decision-making. FleetMind was developed in consultation with the Lloyd’s Register Human Factors team to ensure that as vessels scale in size and complexity, the interface remains intuitive, mitigating the cognitive load on shore-based operators and satisfying the stringent requirements of UK Workboat Code 3 regulations.