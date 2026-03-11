AMSA Detains Bulk Carrier Due to Unpaid Wages

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has taken swift action to protect seafarer welfare, detaining Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Ocean Bright and banning it from Australian ports for six months after nonpayment of crew wages.

This week, AMSA received a complaint that seafarers onboard the vessel Ocean Bright had not been paid for two months, prompting investigation when the vessel docked in Newcastle.

The investigation found that eight crew members were owed US$46,334 in unpaid wages.

AMSA also detected several other issues during the inspection and identified 18 deficiencies, including four detainable deficiencies. When the deficiencies had been rectified, the vessel was directed to not enter Australian waters until 4 September 2026.

Greg Witherall, AMSA Acting Executive Director Operations, said the enforcement action reinforces AMSA’s commitment to ensuring seafarers are treated fairly and have access to their rights under the Maritime Labour Convention.

“Seafarers keep global trade moving, and they have a right to be paid for their work in line with the Maritime Labor Convention and to be treated with respect.

“AMSA will always act decisively when seafarer welfare is confirmed at risk. This detention of Ocean Bright is an example of actively enforcing the Maritime Labour Convention where the rules are clearly in breach and standing up for seafarers’ rights."





