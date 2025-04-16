AD Ports Group: First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering at Khalifa Port

AD Ports Group, a global enabler of trade, transport, industry, and logistics, recently hosted its first ship-to-ship (STS) liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation at its flagship deep-water Khalifa Port.

The STS bunkering was part of a simultaneous operation, in which the container vessel MSC Thais, berthed at Abu Dhabi Terminals, received LNG fuel from the dedicated LNG bunker vessel Green Zeebrugge, supplied by marine fuels provider Monjasa. The operation demonstrated the concurrent transfer of LNG and cargo, in addition to highlighting AD Ports Group’s ability to integrate complex and efficient services into its port infrastructure and operations, while facilitating access to lower carbon fuels, which support both the industry and global environmental objectives.

Liquified natural gas offers reduced greenhouse gas emissions and significantly less sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide, and particulate matter emissions compared to traditional marine fuels.

AD Ports Group and Monjasa will continue expanding LNG bunkering services across the Group’s commercial ports in Abu Dhabi, including cruise vessels at Zayed Port, while offering a comprehensive fuel portfolio that includes Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), Marine Gas Oil (MGO), and High-Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO).

The STS operation was executed in accordance with international best practices and regulatory standards, that include LNG bunkering protocols and guidelines set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators (SIGTTO).