Zelim to Supply AI Man-Overboard Detection Systems to BC Ferries

AI-driven maritime safety and security systems specialist Zelim has secured a contract to supply its AI-enabled man-overboard (MOB) detection system to four hybrid-electric ferries being built for Canadian operator BC Ferries.

The agreement, signed in February 2026, will see Zelim install its ZOE MOB detection technology on the vessels, with installation expected to begin in 2027. The ferries are scheduled to enter service in 2029 as part of a fleet renewal program.

The new vessels will replace four ageing ferries within BC Ferries’ network, which currently comprises 37 vessels operating across 25 routes and serving 47 terminals along the coast of British Columbia.

Zelim’s ZOE system uses computer vision and video analytics to provide 360-degree monitoring, designed to detect man-overboard incidents instantly. The system has been trained on a proprietary dataset of more than 9.5 million annotated objects and complies with the ISO 21195:2020 standard for shipborne MOB detection systems.

Man-overboard incidents are often unwitnessed at sea, with delays in detection significantly reducing the chances of successful rescue. Zelim said its system is designed to improve detection rates and response times, enhancing passenger and crew safety.

“We look forward to building a strong partnership with BC Ferries as we deliver our technology to its New Major Vessels. Securing this multi-vessel rollout is a significant milestone for Zelim, demonstrating the growing value of our ZOE technology for passenger ships. It also reflects the positive momentum we’re continuing to build with vessel operators in the ferry sector - and more broadly across the North American market,” said Sam Mayall, Zelim’s Founder and CEO.

“Safety is our first priority throughout the entire organization. We look forward to working with Zelim to incorporate this innovative technology into our New Major Vessels as we modernize our fleet and further strengthen the safety of our passengers and crews,” added Ed Hooper, BC Ferries’ Head of Fleet Renewal.