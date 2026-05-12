ADD Marine Expands Partnership Hoyer VMS Group

ADD Marine in Greece has entered into an expanded partnership agreement with the Danish company Hoyer VMS Group. The agreement means that ADD Marine can now offer both servicing and repair of, for example, marine engines and turbochargers as well as the supply of electric motors and energy optimization.

ADD Marine and VMS Group have already worked together providing maritime solutions to customers in Greece. Now, Greek shipowners can benefit from a single supplier's expertise in servicing and repairing a wide range of maritime equipment, including marine engines, turbochargers and gearboxes, as well as in electric motors, drives, automation and energy optimization.

ADD Marine will continue to act as the local partner facilitating contact, while Hoyer VMS Group’s own specialists carry out the work on board.

Recently, Hoyer VMS Group and ADD Marine visited a number of existing and potential customers in Greece to present their offerings. The meetings confirmed that shipowners recognize the advantages of consolidating multiple technical tasks with a single partner, rather than coordinating with several different suppliers.

A key part of the collaboration centers on the Hoyer VMS Group’s ESS (Energy Savings Solution), which optimizes energy consumption in the engine room’s sea water pumps, fresh water pumps and fans. Many motors and pumps are sized for maximum load and therefore consume an unnecessary amount of energy when running without regulation. The ESS solution can adjust the speed according to demand, reducing energy consumption by up to 70%, and enabling shipping companies to achieve significant savings on operating costs.