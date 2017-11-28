Teekay Orders Additional Shuttle Tanker Duo

Related News

Former Harkand DSVs Join Boskalis Fleet

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has added two 115.4m diving support vessels (DSVs) to its fleet, in line with the company’s…

USS Fitzgerald Damaged by Transport Ship

U.S. Navy warship USS Fitzgerald, which suffered heavy damage and nearly sank off the coast of Japan after a fatal collision…

Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark

Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…

MV Kobi Ruegg Joins Fugro Survey Fleet

A 58-meter, multi-role survey vessel MV Kobi Ruegg has joined Fugro’s fleet and is set to begin her first project in the…

Huon’s Tassie Homecoming

HMAS Huon capped off a South West Pacific deployment recently with the final of six port visits to Hobart, Tasmania, and…

USS John S. McCain Heads to Yokosuka for Repair

U.S. warship USS John S. McCain, which was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore in August…

Teekay Tankers Completes Tanker Investments Acquisition

Teekay Tankers and Tanker Investments Ltd. (TIL) announced the closing of the previously announced merger of the two companies.

Canadian Coast Guard Expands Mapping Capability

Kongsberg Maritime said the Canadian Coast Guard has chosen its high resolution EM 712 multibeam echo sounders for the medium…

Navios Maritime Adds First Ship in Panamax Quartet

Navios Maritime Containers, a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector, announced today that it has taken delivery of APL Denver…

Iceland Accedes to Air Pollution Treaty

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) treaty covering the prevention of air pollution from ships has been ratified by Iceland…

A Sea Change for Shipbuilding

When it comes to shipbuilding, the numbers are staggering: hundreds of millions of parts in one aircraft carrier. Billions…