Teekay Orders Additional Shuttle Tanker Duo

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has declared options with Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. for the construction of two Suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker newbuilds for a total fully-built-up cost of approximately $265 million.
Upon delivery in 2020, the vessels will join Teekay Offshore’s Contract of Affreightment (CoA) fleet in the North Sea
.
“This is another important milestone for Teekay Offshore’s shuttle tanker franchise since it further strengthens our position as the leading provider of CoA shuttle tanker services in the North Sea,” said Ingvild Sæther, President and CEO of Teekay Offshore Group Ltd. “Our customers require a reliable, long-term solution for securing offtake services from over 15 oil fields
in the North Sea and therefore, these state-of-the-art newbuildings demonstrate our ongoing commitment to our customers.”
According to Teekay, the newbuilds will be constructed based on the Partnership’s new Shuttle Spirit design which incorporates technologies to increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion technology
.
Sæther continued, “These newbuildings, as well as the two shuttle tankers ordered in July 2017 to service Statoil’s needs in the North Sea, will set new standards for both fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.”