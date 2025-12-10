Cochin Shipyard to Build Electric TRAnsverse Tugs for Svitzer

Svitzer has signed a shipbuilding agreement with Cochin Shipyard (CSL) for the construction of four battery-electric TRAnsverse 2600e tugs, marking the first contracted series of the next-generation design to be built in India.

CSL will build at least four vessels under the contract, with options for up to four additional units. The 26-meter electric tugs will be constructed to Svitzer’s specifications at CSL’s Cochin facilities and are intended to support Svitzer’s global fleet renewal program.

The TRAnsverse design is positioned as a multi-role tug capable of operating in complex harbor environments and is being advanced as one of the world’s most efficient towage platforms.

Svitzer said the collaboration leverages CSL’s shipbuilding capabilities and aligns with India’s ambitions to become a global maritime manufacturing hub under Maritime India Vision 2030, Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and the Make in India initiative.

The agreement also opens the possibility for future deployment of the vessels in Indian ports and terminals.

The TRAnsverse 2600e is the fully electric variant of Svitzer’s latest tug class, offering zero direct emissions during harbour operations when charged from green shore power sources.

The patented staple arrangement, double-ended hull and in-line omni-directional propulsion are designed to expand the dynamic operating envelope by up to 50%.

Construction of the first vessels is expected to begin in the coming months, with initial deliveries targeted for late 2027 or early 2028, subject to detailed design, shipyard scheduling and regulatory approvals.

Additional vessels may follow depending on Svitzer’s fleet renewal requirements and customer demand.

“This contract with Cochin Shipyard for our next series of electric TRAnsverse tugs reflects our commitment to Make in India and to support port and terminal operations in their green transition and decarbonization objectives.

“India has strong shipbuilding capabilities and a highly skilled workforce. Through this collaboration with CSL, we are not only investing in a series of advanced tugs for our own operations – we are also helping to build capacity for world-class, low- and zero-emission tug construction in India – signaling our trust in India’s existing capability and maritime vision.

“We welcome the opportunity to work closely with the CSL team to deliver these vessels and, in doing so, to support the goals of Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 in a very practical way,” said Kasper Karlsen, Chief Operating Officer at Svitzer.