Marine Link
Saturday, January 17, 2026

Adm. Kevin E. Lunday to Assume Command of the U.S. Coast Guard

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 14, 2026

Credit : USCG

Credit : USCG

Adm. Kevin E. Lunday will officially be sworn in as the 28th Commandant of the United States Coast Guard during an Assumption of Command Ceremony. The ceremony will be presided over by the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

WHAT: Commandant’s assumption of command ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 11 a.m.

WHERE: The ceremony will be streamed live for public viewing at: https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/37352

For more information, please contact the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters media relations office at [email protected].  

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

A Project Called Azorian: Doing the Impossible

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week