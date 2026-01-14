Adm. Kevin E. Lunday to Assume Command of the U.S. Coast Guard

Adm. Kevin E. Lunday will officially be sworn in as the 28th Commandant of the United States Coast Guard during an Assumption of Command Ceremony. The ceremony will be presided over by the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

WHAT: Commandant’s assumption of command ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 11 a.m.

WHERE: The ceremony will be streamed live for public viewing at: https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/37352

