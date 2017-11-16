Andreas Nordseth is New Chairman of EMSA’s Administrative Board

Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority (DMA), Andreas Nordseth, has just been elected Chairman of the Administrative Board of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

"EMSA provides a very important contribution to maritime safety and environmental protection in Europe. Besides ensuring uniform implementation of legislation across Europe , EMSA puts great effort into implementing new technologies and digitalising shipping- which is also of importance to Blue Denmark. It is an honour to be elected as Chairman of the Administrative Board and to become responsible for setting the strategic direction of the Agency”, says Director General Andreas Nordseth from the Danish Maritime Authority.

Rear Admiral Nicola Carlone, Italy , was elected as Deputy Chairman.

The EMSA Administrative Board, which is composed of representatives from the 28 EU Member States as well as Norway , Iceland, the European Commission and representatives from the industry, is tasked with monitoring the work of the Agency and establishing its strategic priorities.

Andreas Nordseth has held a seat on the Administrative Board since 2009 and therefore has solid experience with the activities of EMSA, which cover a wide array of tasks – from ship monitoring, over oil spill operational readiness, to education and training of ship surveyors, and inspection of the implementation of EU regulation.

EMSA was established in 2002 and is domiciled in Lisbon. The Agency has approx. 200 members of staff and a budget of approx. EUR 54 million.