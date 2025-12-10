ADNOC L&S Expands Fleet with Fourth Next-Generation LNG Carrier

ADNOC Logistics & Services (L&S) said it has taken delivery of Al Sadaf, the fourth of six new-build LNG carriers ordered from China’s Jiangnan Shipyard, as the company accelerates a major fleet expansion and modernization program to support growing global demand for lower-carbon energy transport.

The 175,000-cubic-metre vessel, which is more than 25% larger than earlier ADNOC LNG carrier models, was delivered on schedule and will begin its first commercial voyage immediately.

ADNOC L&S said the addition strengthens its LNG export capacity and forms part of a multi-billion-dollar program to renew and grow its fleet.

The company said the upgraded fleet is intended to improve energy efficiency, provide operational flexibility and enhance long-term value creation for shareholders. ADNOC L&S reported record financial performance in the first nine months of 2025, supported by disciplined execution of its growth strategy.

A delivery ceremony was held in China with senior executives, including ADNOC L&S CEO Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi and ADNOC Gas CEO Fatema Al Nuaimi, who conducted the vessel naming as its godmother.

The companies said the milestone reflects close collaboration within ADNOC Group’s integrated value chain, particularly as ADNOC Gas expands its LNG export infrastructure.

ADNOC L&S provides maritime logistics to ADNOC Gas, ensuring global delivery of LNG and other energy products. Al Sadaf is equipped with two new-generation LNG dual-fuel engines and energy-efficient technologies designed to reduce methane emissions by up to 50% compared with previous designs.

The remaining two LNG carriers in the six-vessel series are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2026. ADNOC L&S is also expanding its fleet with nine Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) and four Very Large Ammonia Carriers (VLACs), all under construction at Jiangnan’s Shanghai yard.

“The delivery of ‘Al Sadaf’ demonstrates ADNOC L&S’s disciplined execution of our fleet renewal and expansion program. Each addition to our next-generation fleet strengthens our ability to capture new growth opportunities, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver value to our shareholders. At the same time, we advance our commitment to lower-carbon maritime logistics,” said Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S.

“ADNOC Gas is proud to work alongside ADNOC L&S on the delivery of ‘Al Sadaf’, a next-generation LNG carrier that reflects our shared commitment to growth and operational excellence.

"This strong alignment is reinforced by the ongoing LNG Berth Upgrade Project at Das island, which increases berth capacity to accommodate larger LNG carriers of up to 180,000 m3 - enabling greater export flexibility, strengthening our ability to meet customer commitments, optimizing shipping operations, and driving enhanced commercial value,” added Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas.