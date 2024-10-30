Adonis by Ripple Operations Joins Forces with Certus Online

Adonis, a specialist in global HR, payroll and crew management software under the Ripple Operations brand, has formed a strategic marketing alliance with Certus Online, a provider of maritime booking and operational solutions. This partnership aims to enhance their collective service offerings for the maritime industry.

This collaboration represents a pivotal move toward delivering seamless, integrated solutions for maritime operators. By combining Certus Online’s advanced Booking Platform, which excels in passenger booking and route management, with Adonis’ HR and payroll systems, they will create a cohesive platform. This integration will facilitate efficient data sharing, processing, and reporting for shared clients, thereby boosting operational efficiency.

"We are very optimistic about the potential of this collaboration. Together, we aim to set a new benchmark for comprehensive solutions in the maritime sector, combining Certus Online’s expertise in booking and ticketing systems with Adonis' leadership in Crewing, T&A, Payroll and HR management," said Per Ove Kviteberg, Chief Commercial Officer at Adonis by Ripple.

The partnership is designed to drive mutual growth, with both organizations committed to fostering new customer relationships while continuing to serve their existing clientele. Their joint efforts will encompass collaborative marketing initiatives, product integrations, and a shared commitment to technical excellence.