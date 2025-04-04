Gary Sinise Narrates Documentary About Bob Hope and WWII

This year is the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII and PBS is releasing a documentary on Bob Hope and his involvement entertaining the troops and actual correspondence/letters with the service men and women, titled “Miles, Morale and Memories: Bob Hope and WWII,” narrated by Gary Sinise. Three hundred and fifteen stations are currently scheduled to pick up the documentary beginning in May.

Bob Hope and his troupe of performers traveled more than 80,000 miles during World War II to entertain the troops. There were several close calls where Hope and his fellow entertainers were almost killed. Hope and his troupe often performed near the frontlines in Europe and the Pacific as part of an overall Hollywood effort to make sure stars brought some of America to the battle zones. Using animated maps and interviews with Hollywood historians, authors, and combat veterans, "Miles, Morale and Memories: Bob Hope and WWII" examines Hope’s impact and why President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked some of Hollywood’s top radio and movie stars to hold a microphone instead of a gun in the war.

