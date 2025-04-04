Gary Sinise Narrates Documentary About Bob Hope and WWII
This year is the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII and PBS is releasing a documentary on Bob Hope and his involvement entertaining the troops and actual correspondence/letters with the service men and women, titled “Miles, Morale and Memories: Bob Hope and WWII,” narrated by Gary Sinise. Three hundred and fifteen stations are currently scheduled to pick up the documentary beginning in May.
Bob Hope and his troupe of performers traveled more than 80,000 miles during World War II to entertain the troops. There were several close calls where Hope and his fellow entertainers were almost killed. Hope and his troupe often performed near the frontlines in Europe and the Pacific as part of an overall Hollywood effort to make sure stars brought some of America to the battle zones. Using animated maps and interviews with Hollywood historians, authors, and combat veterans, "Miles, Morale and Memories: Bob Hope and WWII" examines Hope’s impact and why President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked some of Hollywood’s top radio and movie stars to hold a microphone instead of a gun in the war.
Topics:
- Many of Hollywood's top stars and directors enlisted or served in the war, many in combat roles.
- Hollywood Canteen and some of entertainments biggest names reaching out to our service men and women
- Bob Hope was almost killed twice during his travels, once in Alaska and once in Australia.
- In the non-jet age, Bob Hope logged over 80,000 miles of travel to Europe and the Pacific. Incredible during a world war.
- Bob Hope was receiving 30,000 letters a week from servicemen, women, and their families.
- Bob Hope would often deliver letters from servicemen and women directly to their families' homes in the United States.
- Bob Hope often was asked to phone a mother or father when he got home from one of his international trips to let them know their son was ok, and he did, often.
- Often, following a big show at a base or airfield overseas, Bob Hope and his team of entertainers would visit the frontlines to perform smaller shows for those who could not attend the original large show.
- There were other entertainers who travelled during the war, but none was anticipated as Bob Hope and his troupe.
- That first show at March Field in front of a military audience. Bob was excited, but nervous. Didn't know what to expect.
- This is the World War II Foundation's the 40th WWII documentary, all narrated by celebrities.
- How Hollywood's support of the war effort from 1941-1945 was unanimous and genuine.
- 2025 is the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII and the important Hollywood legacy during that time-80 years later. How different those days were compared to today's America.