Advanced Polymer Coatings Clinches Major Hafnia Contract

Ohio headquartered manufacturer Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) is ramping up its manufacturing operation after signing a major new contract with Hafnia, the world’s largest operator of product and chemical tankers.

The deal will see APC’s MarineLINE tank coating system applied to 10 chemical tankers in the Hafnia fleet over a two-year period.

The tankers that will undertake the recoating process were brought into Hafnia’s fleet through acquisitions it made in January 2022. A number of them are already coated with MarineLINE, while others will have current epoxy coatings replaced.

APC Global Marine Manager Onur Yildirim said: “MarineLINE protects cargo tanks from more IMO approved chemicals than any other coating. And due to its high resistance, high gloss finish and low absorption, it is much faster to clean meaning it outperforms stainless steel and epoxy coatings.

“Those faster cleaning times enable quicker ship turnaround, which in turn can free up additional sailing days, all improving the performance, earning ability and profitability of the vessel.”

Mikkel Boesen, Vice President of TECOS Fleet, Hafnia, said: “MarineLINE’s superior resistance, ease of cleaning, and ability to switch seamlessly between chemical cargoes were key factors in our decision.”

The Hafnia deal is the latest in a number of recent contract wins with major fleet operators that saw sales of APC’s MarineLINE coating system rise by 42% in 2023. APC has around 12% of the global chemical tanker coating market with some 700 ships worldwide coated with MarineLINE.



