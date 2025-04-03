MSC Opens New Cruise Terminal in Barcelona

MSC Group’s Cruise Division has officially inaugurated a new MSC Barcelona Cruise Terminal in Spain.

The occasion coincided with the first call of Explora II at the new terminal - the second ship from luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand, Explora Journeys.

The terminal incorporates energy-saving technologies and sustainable materials including solar panels and optimized natural light, to minimize the need for artificial lighting along with a rainwater collection system to supply water for toilets and landscaped areas to reduce water usage. The terminal has achieved Gold Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification in recognition of its energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Shore to ship power connectivity will be available in 2027 when docked ships can switch off their engines, connect to the local power grid, and eliminate emissions in port.

The terminal was designed by Catalonian architecture firm Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura. Outside, ceramic cladding pays tribute to the rich Gaudi-inspired artistic history of Barcelona with a color inspired by the sea.

This summer, MSC Cruises will have a choice of five ships offering embarkation in Barcelona - MSC World Europa, MSC Seaview, MSC Seaside, MSC Magnifica and MSC Orchestra as part of their sailings in the Mediterranean Sea. Luxury ship EXPLORA II will regularly call throughout the summer season with Barcelona as one of her main homeports.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division of MSC Group said: “Barcelona has been a strategic partner for MSC Group for more than four decades and for MSC Cruises for more than 25 years, and our commitment is unwavering. The new terminal is not just an investment in modern port infrastructure but demonstrates that we are aligned with the city’s strategy for a more balanced and sustainable model of tourism, all whilst bringing positive economic benefits to the region. We look forward to this new chapter with the Port of Barcelona as our guests from MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys enjoy the benefits that this modern, innovative and sustainable cruise facility brings.”



