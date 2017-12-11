Advanfort Issues Statement on Release of 'Seaman Guard Ohio' Crew

AdvanFort: the firm is delighted that an Indian appeals court has acquitted and released the 35 crew members and security personnel who were aboard the MV Seaman Guard Ohio when it was illegally detained on October 12, 2013.

The Indian Government’s unlawful seizure of the Seaman Guard Ohio and four-year imprisonment of these men on unfounded charges was a gross violation of international law and basic human rights. AdvanFort has expended significant resources and effort to seek the release of these wrongfully detained men and is pleased that justice finally has prevailed.

The men of the Seaman Guard Ohio have demonstrated incredible strength and resilience during their prolonged captivity under horrific conditions. Although they never can recover the time they have lost, AdvanFort sincerely hopes that these courageous men and their families now can begin to heal and rebuild their lives.