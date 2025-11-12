AET Orders Pair of LNG Dual-Fuel Vessels from SHI

Newbuilds expand AET’s dual-fuel fleet to all of its sectors: Aframaxes, Shuttle Tankers, Suezmaxes and Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs)

AET signed shipbuilding agreements with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the construction of two LNG dual-fuel Suezmax tankers.

The vessels will further expand AET’s growing dual-fuel fleet operating worldwide. With these orders, AET will have dual-fuel capability in all the tanker sectors it operates in – Aframaxes, Shuttle Tankers, Suezmaxes and Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs).

Each vessel will feature advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and environmental performance, including:

Everllence 6G70ME-C10.5-GI main engine , designed for fuel efficiency and to minimise methane-slip.

, designed for fuel efficiency and to minimise methane-slip. SVESSEL Intelligent Smart Ship Solution , enabling real-time monitoring and data-driven optimisation of performance and safety.

, enabling real-time monitoring and data-driven optimisation of performance and safety. SAVER Stator-D (Duct), SARB (Rudder Bulb) and SAVER-Fins to enhance hydrodynamic efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.

to enhance hydrodynamic efficiency and reduce fuel consumption. Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) systems and a hybrid vertical bow design that further im-prove propulsion efficiency and lower emissions.

“This marks another important step in building a more sustainable fleet and supporting our customers’ decarbonisation ambitions. With these newbuilds, our dual-fuel fleet will grow to 18 vessels, a clear demonstration of the progress we’re making in delivering more energy with less emissions," said Nick Potter, President & CEO of AET. "Through continued collaboration with industry partners, we’re investing in technologies that deliv-er lower-carbon energy solutions today while keeping firmly on course towards a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2030 as part of our Energy Transition Strategy.”