ESG Launches Escort Tug for Saltchuk

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) launched the first of the four Saltchuk escort tugs.

“We are proud to advance this important project for Saltchuk Marine and look forward to continued progress as we move toward delivering these high-quality escort tugs,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.

“These four vessels set a new maritime standard that will positively impact the industry by meeting new rigorous environmental requirements.” said Jason Childs, Saltchuk Marine’s President and CEO.

The four escort tugs are part of a long-term fleet renewal initiative for Saltchuk Marine.

Built at ESG’s facilities in Allanton and Port St. Joe, Florida, these vessels will enhance safety, reliability, and operational capability. Upon delivery, they will support critical ship assist and escort operations across the U.S. West Coast, Hawaii, and Alaska.





Main Particulars

Owner | Saltchuk

Type | Ship Assist/Escort Tug

Length, overall | 84′-0″ (excluding fenders)

Breadth, moulded | 42′-0″

Depth, moulded | 14′-0″

Draft, navigation | 18′-7″

Accommodation | 8 persons

Speed, ahead | 12 knots

Bollard Pull, minimum | 95 Short Tons (86.2 MT)

Main Engines | Caterpillar 3516E, EPA Tier 4, 3500 hp (2610 kW) @ 1,800 rpm

Thrusters | Schottel RudderPropeller SRP 510

Hawser Winch | Markey Machine DEPGF-52, 75HP, Single Drum Class II Winch



