ECO Affiliates Ink 5-Year Deal with Shell for IMR Vessel

Two affiliates of Louisiana-based Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) have signed a five-year contract with Shell Brazil for light subsea construction, and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services from the M/V Island Enforcer, a 402-ft. subsea installation and construction vessel.



According to ECO, the agreement includes a varied list of projects featuring vessel services from ECO affiliate Bram Offshore, and ROV and survey services from C-Innovation. The all-inclusive contract also includes installation, commissioning, inspection, subsea intervention, surveys, testing, bunkering support and material transport.



ECO, featuring one of the world’s largest fleets of specialized offshore support vessels, said it has been active in Shell Brazil exploration campaigns since 2012.



“We’re offering a fully integrated solution,” said ECO Brazil Director Ricardo Chagas. “It’s unparalleled proof of versatility in the subsea market, which translates into cost benefits for our customers, especially valuable in times such as those we now face.”

Island Enforcer

Dimensions

402’ x 75’ x 32’

Cargo Deck Area: 11,840 ft2

Deadweight Tonnage: 4,428 LT

Capacities

Fuel Oil: 414,486 gallons

Ballast: 973,738 gallons

Potable Water: 205,526 gallons

Special Features

Deck Cranes: 250 and 100-ton

oon Pools and Helideck

Internal Hanger

Two Schilling Ultra Heavy Duty

ROV Systems (200 HP)

Vessel features offices, internet cafe, conference room, fitness room, sauna, hospital, reception and laundry areas, machine shop

Accommodations for 120 people

Main Engines: Four C280-12 CAT Diesels with 15,200 total kW

Two 120-Man Lifeboats

One 15-Man Fast Rescue Craft

Three Brunvoll Bow Thrusters and One Brunvoll Stern Thruster

Speed: 13 knots

Marine Technologies DP-3 System