ECO Affiliates Ink 5-Year Deal with Shell for IMR Vessel
Two affiliates of Louisiana-based Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) have signed a five-year contract with Shell Brazil for light subsea construction, and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services from the M/V Island Enforcer, a 402-ft. subsea installation and construction vessel.
According to ECO, the agreement includes a varied list of projects featuring vessel services from ECO affiliate Bram Offshore, and ROV and survey services from C-Innovation. The all-inclusive contract also includes installation, commissioning, inspection, subsea intervention, surveys, testing, bunkering support and material transport.
ECO, featuring one of the world’s largest fleets of specialized offshore support vessels, said it has been active in Shell Brazil exploration campaigns since 2012.
“We’re offering a fully integrated solution,” said ECO Brazil Director Ricardo Chagas. “It’s unparalleled proof of versatility in the subsea market, which translates into cost benefits for our customers, especially valuable in times such as those we now face.”