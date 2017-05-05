Marine Link
Friday, May 5, 2017

ECO Affiliates Ink 5-Year Deal with Shell for IMR Vessel

May 5, 2017

Island Enforcer (Photo: ECO)

Two affiliates of Louisiana-based Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) have signed a five-year contract with Shell Brazil for light subsea construction, and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services from the M/V Island Enforcer, a 402-ft. subsea installation and construction vessel.

According to ECO, the agreement includes a varied list of projects featuring vessel services from ECO affiliate Bram Offshore, and ROV and survey services from C-Innovation. The all-inclusive contract also includes installation, commissioning, inspection, subsea intervention, surveys, testing, bunkering support and material transport.

ECO, featuring one of the world’s largest fleets of specialized offshore support vessels, said it has been active in Shell Brazil exploration campaigns since 2012.

“We’re offering a fully integrated solution,” said ECO Brazil Director Ricardo Chagas. “It’s unparalleled proof of versatility in the subsea market, which translates into cost benefits for our customers, especially valuable in times such as those we now face.”

 
Island Enforcer
Dimensions
402’ x 75’ x 32’
Cargo Deck Area: 11,840 ft2
Deadweight Tonnage: 4,428 LT
 
Capacities
Fuel Oil: 414,486 gallons
Ballast: 973,738 gallons
Potable Water: 205,526 gallons
 
Special Features
Deck Cranes: 250 and 100-ton
oon Pools and Helideck
Internal Hanger
Two  Schilling Ultra Heavy Duty
ROV Systems (200 HP)
Vessel features offices, internet cafe, conference room, fitness room, sauna, hospital, reception and laundry areas, machine shop
Accommodations for 120 people
Main Engines: Four C280-12 CAT Diesels with 15,200 total kW
Two 120-Man Lifeboats
One 15-Man Fast Rescue Craft
Three Brunvoll Bow Thrusters and One Brunvoll Stern Thruster
Speed: 13 knots
Marine Technologies DP-3 System
