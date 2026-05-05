AGR Adds Offshore Vessel to Boost North Sea Ops

Multidisciplinary consultancy AGR has entered into a partnership agreement to onboard the offshore support vessel Aquaman II, expanding its capacity for subsea operations, plug and abandonment (P&A) and decommissioning work in the North Sea.

The vessel, owned by Star Matrix and to be operated by AGR, will be configured as a light construction anchor handling tug supply vessel to support subsea and offshore campaigns.

AGR said the addition strengthens its marine spread as activity increases across vessel-based subsea operations, cable campaigns and decommissioning.

“With AHTS rates accelerating across Northern Europe, the addition of Aquaman II to our vessel portfolio allows us to offer competitive vessel and marine campaigns, providing clients with forward flexibility and operational readiness in an increasingly constrained vessel market,” said Karl Kristian Hasselø, business development and project manager at AGR’s marine division.

The vessel is equipped with a work-class remotely operated vehicle, subsea systems and an active heave compensation system, and retains towing and anchor-handling capabilities.

Built in 2005, Aquaman II has a deck area of 755 square metres and a deck cargo capacity of 2,100 tonnes, AGR said.

“Securing capacity such as Aquaman II strengthens our ability to deliver offshore marine campaigns with greater predictability and flexibility. By integrating vessel capacity into our P&A and decom delivery model, we reduce interfaces, improve decision making, and lower overall project risk for our clients, even under tight market conditions,” added Hasselø.

AGR said the vessel complements its existing fleet, which includes the Ross Eagle and Sunny Lady.