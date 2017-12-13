Agreement Between GTT and DSEC

The leading global stakeholder in the shipping of liquefied natural gas (LNG) GTT and Korean DSEC, a renowned naval engineering company, have signed a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of GTT membrane containment systems.

This deal strengthens both GTT and DSEC’s commercial offer. It addresses the requirement of clients wishing to fit membrane type LNG fuel tanks to all types of vessels (cruise vessels, container ships, bulk carriers or roll-on / roll-off ferries, etc.).

Moreover, DSEC is already recognised for its ability to implement complete solutions including FGSS (Fuel Gas Supply System) and CHS (Cargo Handling System) systems.

With this new cooperation, which broadens the spectrum of GTT industrial partners, shipyards no longer have to acquire the know-how required for the construction of GTT membranes and of LNG handling systems.

“We are proud of this collaboration with DSEC, one of the key players of marine LNG in Korea and worldwide. LNG as a fuel market is entering a growth phase. DSEC and GTT will provide an integrated offer to shipowners willing to adopt LNG as a fuel or the technology of membrane tanks," Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT said.

He added: "In addition, I am very glad on a personal basis to have signed this agreement with Mr. J. S. Shin, C.E.O. of DSEC, a very trustworthy business partner!”