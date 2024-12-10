Hycamite Advances Onboard Methane-Splitting System Development

Hycamite TCD Technologies, MOLEA, a subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and MOL PLUS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) promoting the application of methane-splitting for onboard power generation.

With Hycamite’s technology, LNG-fueled ships can convert methane into hydrogen as they sail, and the solid carbon produced can be offloaded at the port of destination. If bioLNG is used, the solution can create a negative carbon footprint.

Earlier this year, Hycamite announced development of a system that, in combination with Wärtsilä’s LNGPac™ fuel gas handling system, enables onboard hydrogen production. Ultimately, Wärtsilä’s multi-fuel engines could be powered by a mixture of onboard hydrogen and LNG. Alternatively, hydrogen can also be used in onboard fuel cells.

Hycamite will start operations at its recently completed first industrial-scale methane-splitting plant in Kokkola, Finland early in 2025.

“We are excited to partner with MOLEA and MOL PLUS to drive innovation in maritime decarbonization. Hycamite has been working on the marine application through the development program partly financed by Business Finland since 2022, and as we are starting the operations of our industrial-scale demonstration facility, we expect to gain a steep development in the understanding of the possibilities that our technology can bring. Our technology focuses on decarbonizing some of the most hard-to-abate sectors in the world and marine traffic is one of those,” says Laura Rahikka, CEO at Hycamite. “Through collaboration with MOLEA, MOL PLUS, and their global technical teams, we can accelerate the development and promotion of the onboard methane-splitting application.”



