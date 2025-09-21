AI-based Car Carrier Allocation System Launched

NYK, MTI, and Grid Co. have jointly developed an AI-based system that automates and optimizes the allocation plan of car carriers.

Full-scale operations of the system were launched at NYK in July.

NYK operates more than 100 car carriers, the largest fleet in the world. Historically, ship allocation planning has been an extremely complex and labor-intensive process, requiring the comprehensive evaluation of numerous conditions for hundreds of voyages several months in advance.

To overcome these issues, NYK sought to develop a system designed to enhance planning accuracy and efficiency by organizing and structuring the data and decision-making factors involved in shipping and scheduling.

The system uses AI to generate an optimal plan within approximately 10 minutes after evaluating millions of potential shipping schedules for several months ahead. The system analyzes numerous factors including customer requirements, fleet operating status and repair schedules, and port congestion risks, to optimize KPIs such as vessel utilization, transport efficiency, and transport costs.

Additionally, by integrating considerations for the effective use of next-generation fuel ships and carbon pricing, the system is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



