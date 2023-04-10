Ailing Towboat Captain Medevaced in Texas

An ailing towboat captain was medevaced from a U.S. flagged vessel near Port Aransas, Texas, Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector Corpus Christi received a medevac request at 10:49 p.m. Saturday from the Corpus Christi Harbor Master's Office stating the 59-year-old captain of the towing vessel Endurance was experiencing abdominal pain and nausea. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to assist.

The RB–S crew rendezvoused with the towing vessel, took the man aboard and transferred him to emergency medical services personnel waiting at Bahia Marina in Ingleside, Texas, in reportedly stable condition.