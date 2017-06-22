Marine Link
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Half Complete

June 22, 2017

  • John F. Kennedy’s lower stern was lifted into place at the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division, where the second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier is now 50 percent structurally complete. (Photo: John Whalen/HII)
  • (Photo: John Whalen/HII)
  • After several days of preparations, the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy’s 932-metric ton lower stern lift took about an hour to complete, thanks to a team of about 25 Newport News shipbuilders—from riggers and the crane operator to shipwrights and ship fitters. (Photo: Matt Hildreth/HII)
  • John F. Kennedy’s lower stern was lifted into place at the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division, where the second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier is now 50 percent structurally complete. (Photo: John Whalen/HII) John F. Kennedy’s lower stern was lifted into place at the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division, where the second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier is now 50 percent structurally complete. (Photo: John Whalen/HII)
  • (Photo: John Whalen/HII) (Photo: John Whalen/HII)
  • After several days of preparations, the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy’s 932-metric ton lower stern lift took about an hour to complete, thanks to a team of about 25 Newport News shipbuilders—from riggers and the crane operator to shipwrights and ship fitters. (Photo: Matt Hildreth/HII) After several days of preparations, the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy’s 932-metric ton lower stern lift took about an hour to complete, thanks to a team of about 25 Newport News shipbuilders—from riggers and the crane operator to shipwrights and ship fitters. (Photo: Matt Hildreth/HII)
U.S. shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) said the structure of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) is now 50 percent complete.
 
The second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier CVN 79 grew about 70 feet in length with the addition of the lower stern, which was recently lifted into place at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division.
 
Like Ford, which was delivered to the Navy earlier this month, Kennedy is being built using modular construction, a process where smaller sections of the ship are welded together to form larger structural units (called “superlifts”), equipment is then installed, and the large superlifts are lifted into the dry dock using the company’s 1,050-metric ton gantry crane.
 
“This is a significant milestone in the ship’s construction schedule,” said Mike Shawcross, Newport News’ vice president, John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) and Enterprise (CVN 80) aircraft carrier construction. “We are halfway through lifting the units onto the ship, and many of the units are larger and nearly all are more complete than the CVN 78 lifts were. This is one of many lessons learned from the construction of the lead ship that are helping to reduce construction costs and improve efficiencies on Kennedy.”
 
After several days of preparations, the 932-metric ton lower stern lift took about an hour to complete, thanks to a team of about 25 shipbuilders—from riggers and the crane operator to shipwrights and ship fitters. The lower stern consists of 30 individual units and includes the ship’s rudders, steering gear rooms and electrical power distribution room. The carrier is on track to be completed with 445 lifts, which is 51 fewer than Ford and 149 fewer than USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), the last Nimitz-class carrier.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News