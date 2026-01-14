Akastor’s DDW Offshore Sells AHTS Vessel for $23M

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DDW Offshore, a subsidiary of Akastor, has completed the sale of Skandi Atlantic anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel.

The purchase price for the vessel is $22.5 million, Akastor said, without disclosing further details about the buyer.

Built in 2012 and featuring STX AH08 design, the Skandi Atlantic is a high powered AHTS vessel designed for operations across a wide range of water depths and environmental conditions.

The agreement for the vessel was entered into on Saleform 2012 terms, suitably amended, and the transfer took place on January 14, 2026, concurrently with charterer’s consent, which was a condition precedent for completion under the sales agreement.

According to Akastor, $8 million of the purchase price will be used to repay a proportional portion of DDW Offshore’s debt. Remaining debt with DDW Offshore will be $16 million.