Saturday, June 19, 2021
Aker BP Awards 100-day Contract for PSV Viking Prince

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 18, 2021

Viking Prince - Image by Len Duevel/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore has secured a charter deal for its platform supply vessel Viking Prince.

The 2012-built, LNG-powered platform supply vessel will support the drilling operations of the Norwegian oil company Aker BP.

"The contract is awarded under the current Frame Agreement for a drilling campaign indicated for a period of approximately 100 days, with the start August 2021," Eidesvik Offshore said.

AIS data from MarineTraffic.com show the Viking Prince's last destination was Aker BP's Valhall field.


