Woodside’s North West Shelf Project Gets Australian Gov’s Approval

The Western Australian Government has issued an environmental approval to Woodside and the North West Shelf joint venture for extension of the project.

After six years of assessment and appeals, this is a critical step in the approvals process to underpin the ongoing operation of the North West Shelf Project so it can continue to deliver a reliable supply of energy locally and globally.

The State’s decision recommences the Federal environmental approvals process, which was paused while appeals were being considered.

The state approval of the North West Shelf Project Extension is an important step to enable the long-term processing of North West Shelf Joint Venture field resources and third-party gas resources through the Karratha Gas Plant, according to TWoodside.

“This year we are celebrating 40 years of domestic gas production from the Karratha Gas Plant and 35 years of LNG exports – a contribution to reliable energy supply which can continue for years to come.

“We look forward to the finalisation of the Federal approval process to provide certainty around the ongoing operation of the North West Shelf Project. By using existing infrastructure, the Project can continue to support local and global energy security and regional development opportunities in the Pilbara in northern Western Australia,” said Liz Westcott, Woodside Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Australia.

As part of the approval, the North West Shelf committed to a range of environmental management measures, including a significant reduction in air emissions such as Oxides of Nitrogen and Volatile Organic Compounds as well as greenhouse gas emissions management measures to reduce emissions over time.

Since commencing operations in 1984, the North West Shelf Project has supplied more than 6,000 petajoules of domestic gas, powering homes and industry in Western Australia.

If this amount of gas were solely for household use, it would provide enough power for every home in a city the size of Perth for approximately 175 years.

Over the past four decades, the North West Shelf Project has paid more than $40 billion in royalties and excise, provided employment and contracting opportunities to the Pilbara community and invested well over $300 million in social and community infrastructure.