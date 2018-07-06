Marine Link
Monday, July 9, 2018

Aker BP Hires Prosafe Vessel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 6, 2018

Safe Scandinavia. Photo: Prosafe

Safe Scandinavia. Photo: Prosafe

 Prosafe has signed a contract with Aker BP ASA for the Safe Scandinavia to provide accommodation support at the Ula platform in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea. The firm duration of the contract commencing mid-August 2018 is seven months with eight one-month options.

 
Total value of the contract excluding the option periods is approximately USD 25.5 million. The option periods, if exercised, have a total value of approximately USD 36.7 million.
 
The contract will ensure employment of the Safe Scandinavia soon after expiry of her previous contract that concluded end-June 2018.
 
Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: “Prosafe is very pleased with this contract, as it provides employment for the Safe Scandinavia for up to 15 months. We are also proud to again be chosen by Aker BP, this time to deliver first class safe and efficient accommodation services at the Ula platform.”
 
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2018 - Green Marine Technology

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News