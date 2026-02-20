AKOFS Offshore Inks New Vessel Deal with Petrobras

Norway-based subsea well intervention and installation services company AKOFS Offshore has signed a firm contract with Petrobras for its Aker Wayfarer vessel.

AKOFS Offshore, majority owned by Akastor, said the 2010-built vessel will continue to perform services as a Subsea Equipment Support Vessel (SESV) for Petrobras in Brazil.

The contract, valued at $330 million, has a duration of four years, with operations expected to begin in September 2027, following the expiry of the current contract and necessary preparations for the new engagement.

AKOFS Offshore will conduct the Aker Wayfarer operations in collaboration with its partners Bravante for marine services and Oceaneering for remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services.

Aker Wayfarer is specially designed and equipped for deepwater subsea equipment installation, intervention or recovery, and represents a first class field construction platform for deep and ultra-deep waters.