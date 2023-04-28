Alabama Shipyard Awarded MSC Overhaul Work

Mobile, Ala. based Alabama Shipyard has been awarded a contract for the dry docking of the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC) dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Sacagawea (T-AKE 2).

The $21,955,104‬ firm-fixed-price contract for the 123-calendar day shipyard availability includes a base period and options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $22,163,078‬.

Work will begin June 15, 2023, and is expected to be completed by October 15, 2023.

The 689-foot-long USNS Sacagawea (T-AKE-2) is a Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship built in San Diego by NASSCO and placed into service in February 2007. The ship is operated by MSC to deliver ammunition, provisions, stores, spare parts, potable water and petroleum products to carrier battle groups and other naval forces, serving as a shuttle ship or station ship.