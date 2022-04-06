Alabama Shipyard Names Wagner CEO

Mobile, Ala. repair yard Alabama Shipyard, LLC announced it has appointed Greg Wagner as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Wagner is joining the Alabama Shipyard team from the position of CEO at Navarro Capital Partners LLC., an oil and gas industry marine and subsea construction support services provider.

Wagner is a graduate from the State University of New York Maritime College and has held various management and executive positions in marine operations, business development, and project and asset management. Over the course of his career, Wagner, successfully led several Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) projects, built strong organizational capabilities, and was a key component in companies like J. Ray McDermott, GL Noble Denton and Subsea 7, among others.