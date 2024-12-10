Damen Adds Lloyd’s Register to Colombia’s New Frigate Delivery Team

Damen Naval has signed contract with classification society Lloyd’s Register for the delivery of Plataforma Estratégica de Superficie (PES) frigate for Colombia, which will be built by Colombian shipbuilder COTECMAR.

Following a successful design study contract with COTECMAR, Damen Naval signed a contract for the delivery of engineering, technical support and the shipbuilding materials and equipment for the first frigate in August 2024.

Lloyd’s Register has been involved with the project since the end of 2022, initially for Plan Approval Services within the design study contract.

The company has now been contracted to execute the full Plan Approval in the project execution phase, and will assess the design and provide support to maximize the safety and assurance of the vessel

The PES design is based on the Damen Naval SIGMA 10514 series, which has previously been built for Indonesia and Mexico.

The SIGMA 10514 offers versatility and combat capability and is customized to meet Colombia’s specific requirements.

The Colombian frigate will have a length of 107 meters and a beam of 14 meters, and the first PES frigate is scheduled to be delivered to the Colombian Navy in 2030.

“This project allows Damen Naval, as a trusted partner, to enable COTECMAR, the Colombian Navy and the Colombian maritime industry to construct a frigate locally for the first time. Our partnership with Lloyd’s Register will help ensure that the vessel will live up to a modern-day safety standard,” said Jasper Oreel, Damen Naval Project Director.