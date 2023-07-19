Alabama Shipyard Wins USNS John Lenthall Repair Work

Alabama Shipyard has been awarded a contract for an 81-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189).

The $10,729,026 firm-fixed-price contract includes a base period and five unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $11,265,523. The Mobile, Ala. shipyard was among six bidders for the project.

Work is scheduled to begin September 11, 2023, and is expected to be completed by November 30, 2023.

Built at the former Avondale Shipyard in New Orleans in the 1980s, the 677-foot-long USNS John Lenthall (T-AO-189) is the third ship of the Henry J. Kaiser class of replenishment oilers, operated by MSC to provide underway replenishment of fuel to U.S. Navy combat ships and jet fuel for aircraft aboard aircraft carriers at sea.