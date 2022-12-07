Alameda Fire Department Chooses Moose Boats to Build New Fire Boat

California boat builder Moose Boats announced it has been awarded a new contract from Alameda City Fire Department for the construction of an M2–38 Catamaran Fireboat.

The M2 – 38 aluminum catamaran will be powered by twin Cummins QSB6.7L 480HP turbo diesel engines coupled to twin Hamilton HJX29 water-jets. Darley pumps will provide 5,000GPM of water through two 5” discharges, two 4” discharges, eight 2.5” discharges and four monitors.

The fireboat will allow for deployment of fire attack hose lines in addition to supplemental water supply for land-based operations. Additionally, the new Moose Fire Boat will provide for enhanced dive and water rescue operations with an integrated dive/recovery platform for the AFD Dive Team. The catamaran also has a draft of under 24”, which gives it the ability to operate in the shallow waters that surround Alameda.

The Alameda Fire Department serves the City of Alameda, where a majority of the city is an island within the San Francisco Bay accessible only by multiple bridges and the Posey & Webster Tubes. Alameda is home to a wide variety of marinas, beaches, waterfront homes, and multiple ferry terminals. Alameda Fire Department has a robust Marine Operation Program, consisting of a regional sub-surface Dive Team, water rescue swimmers, inflatable rescue boats, and a fire boat. Since a majority of the City is surrounded by water and utilized by a wide array of both commercial and recreational vessels, the Alameda Fire Department must be prepared to respond to a variety of All-Risk marine emergencies.

The City of Alameda utilized GSA Schedule 84 Cooperative Purchasing Program, allowing the vessel to be purchased from Moose Boats’ GSA pricing schedule.