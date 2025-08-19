Alewijnse Joins Oceanco Group

Maritime systems integrator Alewijnse has joined the Oceanco Group, a leader in the yacht sector.

With this step forward, Alewijnse is entering a new phase following seven years as a portfolio company of Strong Root Capital. During this period the company strengthened and professionalized its operations, which now enables it to accelerate its proven course with greater momentum.

Alewijnse brings more than 135 years of experience in electrical engineering and automation, during which it has built on its position as a leading partner across the yachting, naval and governmental, dredging, offshore and transport industries, as well as the industrial sector.

Alewijnse and Oceanco share a same vision for technological innovation and reliability, as well as a proactive, solutions-driven mindset. Since the 90s, the two companies have been working together on yacht projects. With advanced electrical systems playing an increasingly crucial role in both shipbuilding and land-based industries, this longstanding relationship is a logical springboard to a shared future.

Oceanco Group also has a new owner, Gabe Newell—founder of Valve Corporation and visionary behind Inkfish, a private initiative for scientific ocean research—which adds dimension to this development.

Alewijnse will continue to operate as an independent company within the Oceanco Group, retaining its own identity, client relationships and market position. Working alongside Oceanco and Gabe Newell will enable Alewijnse to expand its expertise, accelerate innovation, and serve all its clients even better with smart and sustainable technological solutions.