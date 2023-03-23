Alfa Laval Acquires Air Lubrication Company MPS

Alfa Laval announced it has completed its acquisition of Marine Performance Systems B.V. (MPS), a Rotterdam-based maritime technology company that has developed a fluidic air lubrication system enabling reduced fuel burn and emissions..

Having acquired a minority stake in MPS in 2021, Alfa Laval has now taken the final step to fully integrate the company under its own brand. The acquisition will accelerate the advancement and introduction of the patented fluidic air lubrication system, FluidicAL into the market to support vessels to sail sustainably, Alfa Laval said.

"By adding air lubrication system into our portfolio, we are thrilled to further expand our offering of energy-efficient and sustainable solutions to our customers,” says Anders Lindmark, Business Unit President Heat & Gas Systems, Alfa Laval. “Since 2021, we have been closely supporting the development of MPS’ air lubrication technology and we are impressed with the performance of the fluidic air lubrication systems, we have installed on board vessels."

A ship’s friction when sailing is a significant driver of its fuel consumption, representing up to 60% of a vessel’s operating expenditures, according to Alfa Laval. The fluidic air lubrication system from MPS combines fluidics and air lubrication technologies to offer reductions in the ship’s friction when sailing. The system uses fluidics to generate micro air bubbles with a high degree of control, maintaining an air layer that covers the full flat bottom area of the vessel for maximum effectiveness. The reduction of frictional resistance working on the ship's hull results in reduced fuel consumption and emissions, as well a improved overall ship efficiency ,with a payback period below 3 years.

"In today's maritime industry, solutions that lower the operational costs and minimize emissions are more critical than ever. The air lubrication system from MPS is designed keeping in mind the needs and challenges of the shipping industry. It offers shipowners access to an easy-to-install solution that provides a perfect balance of operational and financial flexibility, while significantly reducing environmental emissions," Lindmark said.

The patented FluidicAL system requires no structural modifications or vessel recertification, which makes it suitable for retrofitting as well as for newbuilds. The system can be configured and optimized to the specific vessel’s design and operational profile.