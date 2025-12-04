KVH Introduces CommBox Edge Core Router

KVH has unveiled the latest addition to the CommBox Edge Communications Gateway family, the CommBox Edge Core.

With an extensive feature suite, high-performance network management, and versatile onboard networking, CommBox Edge Core creates an onboard network designed to meet the networking needs of leisure and small to mid-sized commercial vessels, as well as shore-based networks.

“We are seeing a growing demand for more data and multiple networks on board yachts, commercial ships, and in land-based commercial environments,” observes Chad Impey, KVH’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Support. “As a result, effective and affordable network and bandwidth management of communications is vital. That’s why we’re excited to bring many of the most popular features of our advanced CommBox Edge 6 to the CommBox Edge Core, a new, ‘prosumer’ style appliance. The Core offers an affordable, secure, and easy-to-use resource for users to employ multiple communications networks to support their unique needs and replace the more basic routers often delivered with satcom products.”

The Core is a versatile router and management tool that offers an extensive feature suite, featuring high-performance network management and a range of onboard networking options. Key features include:

•Seamless integration, switching, and management of onboard Wide Area Networks (WANs), including Starlink, VSAT, OneWeb, 5G/LTE cellular, and more for high-reliability communications

• Wi-Fi 6 and an Access Point Controller supporting multiple SSIDs for maximum versatility

• Simultaneous high-gain Wi-Fi bridge to external networks, as well as creation and control of a mesh network

• Support for multiple Virtual Local Area Networks (VLANs) and a secure Captive Portal for Internet access

• IP and user-based data usage tracking and alerts

• Zero-touch provisioning and installation

• Out-of-the-box operation with a free base feature set, along with easy over-the-air license upgrades for access to advanced cloud-based tools

• Easy controls via the user-friendly mobile app.

The Core is the newest addition to the CommBox Edge family. These versatile tools, available with a choice of multiple appliances and a virtual machine option, simplify the modern multi-orbit, multi-channel connectivity increasingly employed by applying intuitive network and bandwidth management tools, as well as onboard edge computing. The CommBox Edge family provides an all-in-one management toolbox for users seeking to control the growing array of WAN options, including Starlink, OneWeb, VSAT, 5G cellular, and other services accessible through the KVH ONE global network.

KVH CommBox Edge Core also offers secure connectivity with a built-in firewall for increased security, Identity Access Management, and license options for SASE cloud connectivity. It is available as a standalone purchase as well as in KVH’s exclusive Starlink/CommBox Edge Core Performance Kit, offering an expanded suite of router functionality.



