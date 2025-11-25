Alfa Laval to Collaborate with Hanwha Ocean Ecotech on Ammonia Fuel System

Alfa Laval Korea Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hanwha Ocean Ecotech, marking a step toward strengthening cooperation in developing safe and reliable ammonia fuel system solutions for dual-fuel vessels.

The MOU will leverage Alfa Laval’s technical expertise in ammonia fuel systems with Hanwha Ocean Ecotech’s capabilities in marine technology. The joint approach aims to secure early market opportunities and build competitive advantage in the rapidly-growing field of alternative marine fuels.

The partnership includes cooperation on business co-development and project opportunities, with a ambition to deliver a pilot installation to enable future collaboration.

The collaboration is founded on a shared ambition to advance ammonia fuel systems for dual-fuel vessels. Alfa Laval will contribute its proven capabilities in ammonia fuel and mitigation technologies through ammonia fuel supply system and FSS and Ammonia Release Mitigation System (ARMS) and Hanwha will apply its extensive experience in system engineering and integration.

Alfa Laval is actively engaged in several other collaborations focused on ammonia as a marine fuel. A key example is their long-standing research and development partnership with WinGD, which has successfully tested the FCM Ammonia, Ammonia Release Mitigation System (ARMS) and Fuel Valve Trains, laying a solid foundation for its commercial rollout.

Another collaboration between South Korea’s shipbuilder K Shipbuilding (KSB), Alfa Laval, WinGD, and the classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), saw Alfa Laval contribute to the design of the entire fuel system, including the ammonia fuel supply system, fuel valves train, and ARMS, with Alfa Laval also adding an Aalborg ammonia dual-fuel boiler system to the project scope.