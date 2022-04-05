Alfa Laval E-PowerPack Converts Waste Heat into Power

Alfa Laval's newly launched E-PowerPack converts waste heat into power, enabling energy savings and compliance.

Waste heat is a readily available but under-utilized energy source on board. Heat in the engine exhaust gas accounts for 50% of the energy from combusted fuel, and there is additional heat to recover from steam and liquids. Alfa Laval's new E PowerPack puts all these heat sources to work for savings and compliance with sustainability requirements.

The E-PowerPack uses Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technology to turn waste heat into clean electrical power. By means of a liquid-gas phase change, it can generate power from both high-temperature and low-temperature heat sources, ranging from engine exhaust gas at 550°C to jacket cooling water at 75°C. It is also a modular solution, allowing units with a net electrical output of up to 100 kW or 200 kW to be combined in a larger system.

“The E-PowerPack is compact, extraordinarily versatile and suitable for all vessels and fuels,” said Alfa Laval’s Danny Ingemann, Head of Global Sales. “That makes it a powerful addition to Alfa Laval’s other waste heat recovery solutions, which have supported energy efficiency for decades. By applying energy that would otherwise go lost, shipowners can save money, boost their environmental profile and stay competitive as regulations tighten.”

By producing power from waste heat, the E-PowerPack reduces fuel consumption and use of the auxiliary engines, which provides payback in as little as 2-3 years, according to the manufacturer. The same reductions improve Energy Efficiency Index (EEDI/EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII).

“The E-PowerPack helps shipowners achieve the necessary index and retain a favorable CII rating for longer,” Ingemann said. “That lets them avoid imposed operating limits, but it also supports a greener profile and potentially higher charter values. Such advantages add to the immediate E-PowerPack benefits of reduced fuel costs and emissions.”

Alfa Laval said it sees a wider role for the E-PowerPack as the marine industry continues to decarbonize. Because fuels like carbon-neutral methanol and carbon-free ammonia will be more expensive, shipowners will need savings to offset their higher costs, the company said. Moreover, solutions like the E PowerPack will be key to using these fuels at all.

“Methanol and ammonia contain less energy than today’s marine fuels, and it will be a challenge to produce sufficient amounts for the world fleet using only renewable energy sources,” Ingemann said. “This is yet another reason for vessels to maximize their fuel efficiency, ensuring that little or none of the fuel energy goes to waste. The E-PowerPack will make a critical contribution to that balance, alongside fuel cells and other solutions that Alfa Laval has in the pipeline.”