Alfa Laval Joins 'Getting to Zero Coalition'

Sweden's Alfa Laval has joined the Getting to Zero Coalition, a coordinated effort to fight climate change by introducing zero-emission vessels by the year 2030.



Alfa Laval is committed to reaching this vital goal, which is key to decarbonizing the global shipping industry and reaching the International Maritime Organization (IMO) target of cutting vessel-related greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2050.



The ‘Getting to Zero Coalition’ was announced on September 23, 2019, at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, and is a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the World Economic Forum and Friends of Ocean Action.



Comprising more than 100 organizations and endorsed by 14 governments, the coalition will spearhead the development of game-changing technology needed to reach zero emission.



“Stopping climate change is not only the greatest challenge of our generation, but also an obligation to the generations that will follow,” said Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division.



“Just as marine business spans the world, we must partner across the industry to tackle the global problem of greenhouse gas emissions. Together we can – and will, develop sustainable and commercially viable solutions for the marine industry to the benefit of both people and the planet,” Sameer added.



The ‘Getting to Zero Coalition’ s aim of zero-emission vessels by 2030 is ambitious but necessary as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has the target of cutting vessel-related greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent by 2050.



As the marine industry works towards a future based on non-fossil fuels, Liquid Natural Gas is expected to be one of the transition fuels towards decarbonization. Alfa Laval’s technologies and product range are already well suited for the new fuel types.