Alfa Laval Launches FCM LNG Fuel Supply System Featuring Cryogenic Technology

In response to the strong market trend for LNG, Alfa Laval has launched its new FCM LNG fuel supply system during Marintec 2025. The LNG fuel supply system features cryogenic technology from Fives, a company recently acquired by Alfa Laval. This enables Alfa Laval to deliver a high-performance system that enables customers to adopt LNG efficiently and safely as a marine fuel.

As the maritime industry navigates its decarbonization journey, LNG has solidified its role as a transitional fuel. It offers a viable path to emission reductions, while the global infrastructure for alternative fuels such as methanol and ammonia is still under development. The evolving fuel landscape has created a market demand for reliable and efficient LNG solutions that support marine customers in meeting performance targets, managing CAPEX and OPEX, and complying with regulations.

Building on Alfa Laval’s acquisition of CorHex in 2015 and its 2025 acquisition of Fives Cryogenics, which includes Cryomec centrifugal and reciprocating pumps, the company has strengthened its expertise in cryogenic processes and pump technologies. By combining this knowledge with Alfa Laval’s fuel line design competence, the FCM LNG system leverages these advanced technologies to enable high-pressure gas injection in marine diesel engines.

Taking a holistic approach to LNG supply, the system offers flexibility across a wide range of capacities and pressures and is engineered to operate under extreme cryogenic conditions and high pressures. It is designed to deliver exceptional reliability, efficiency, and operational safety, ensuring optimal performance and cost-effectiveness, making it an ideal solution for shipowners navigating the transition to cleaner fuels.

The first test benches will be delivered during 2026, with the system ready for marine deliveries in 2027.