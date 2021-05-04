Alfa Laval Starts New PureBallast 3 Production Line in China

Alfa Laval will soon fire-up its new production line for Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 in Qingdao, China.

According to Alfa Laval, the majority of PureBallast 3 installations occur at Asian shipyards, even when the vessels themselves are flagged in other regions. When the global wave of ballast water treatment system retrofits begins to subside in 2024, Asian shipyards will become even more dominant as the focus shifts to newbuilding. “We are growing with our customers, and the future of ballast water treatment installations is undoubtedly in Asia,” says Peter Sahlén, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast. “By strengthening the lead times, flexibility and local proximity that bring value to shipyards, our investment in Qingdao will expand the strong support that Alfa Laval already provides to Asian customers.”

Alfa Laval is not a newcomer to this region, having been present in China for more than 30 years with both a modern factory in Qingdao and a PureBallast Competence Centre in Shanghai. From the Shanghai site, Alfa Laval provides customer support, technical support and project management services. Building up PureBallast 3 production in Qingdao will add physical supply strengths to Alfa Laval’s regional offering in ballast water treatment. “Qingdao is located in one of China’s Development Zones and is well situated geographically, which will mean simpler logistics with sustainability advantages for shipyards in Asia,” says Sahlén. “Regional customers will have convenient access to our deep competence and the product itself, making Alfa Laval a clear choice before, during and after installation.”