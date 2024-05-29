Alfa Laval Unveils New Ballast Water Management System

Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 Ultra is the latest ballast water management system (BWMS) built on proven PureBallast 3 technology. The system brings new advantages to the market’s most efficient UV treatment solution, from enhanced performance in challenging waters to further power savings and simpler installation. Deliveries of PureBallast 3 Ultra will begin in Q3 2025.

“PureBallast 3 Ultra shows that Alfa Laval is here to stay,” sa Peter Sahlén, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast. “The advances build on 20 years of experience and the thousands of PureBallast 3 systems delivered, more than 3,000 of which are supported through our PureBallast Compliance Service Package.”

According to the manufacturer, the system offers enhanced performance in challenging waters, thanks to a new filter design that reduces the risk of filter clogging. Several of the filter improvements, such as a faster gear motor that improves backflushing efficiency, are also available as an upgrade for existing PureBallast 3 systems.

The new filter design safeguards vessel operations, especially in combination with Alfa Laval’s efficient UV technology. PureBallast 3 Ultra runs at 50% of its potential operating power in many conditions, yet it can ramp up to full power to maintain flow in challenging waters.

By supporting higher flow rates, PureBallast 3 Ultra uses less energy than competing UV systems in relation to the ballast water volume. It can also be more efficient than previous PureBallast 3 systems, thanks to an expanded range of UV reactor sizes that closely match the ballast pump capacity. For certain flows, power needs are reduced by almost 20%.

The wider UV reactor range means more flexibility for shipyards, who also benefit from other features. The Cleaning-In-Place (CIP) unit and pressure monitoring device are integrated into the UV reactor module, and the upgraded filter design is smaller. With a small footprint and fewer connections, PureBallast 3 Ultra can be configured for ballast water flows of 42–3000 m3/h, as well as Ex requirements.

“We’ve listened closely to our customers, and PureBallast 3 Ultra is optimized for their business needs,” said Tobias Doescher, Head of Global Sales, Business Development and Marketing, Alfa Laval PureBallast. “Whether they build vessels or sail them, customers will find the flexibility, simplicity and security they’re looking for.”

Alfa Laval’s production in Qingdao, China, will mean shipyard support and smooth deliveries of PureBallast 3 Ultra, beginning in Q3 2025.

PureBallast 3 Ultra will be delivered with a field gateway, ready to take advantage of PureBallast Connect. Available on a subscription basis, PureBallast Connect is a secure digital service portal that offers ways to maximize uptime, reduce compliance-related workload and optimize fleet-wide.